KCR puts Collectors on toes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday laid out a blueprint for effective functioning of the district administration in the State, with emphasis on uniform and collective implementation of government policies aimed at people’s welfare and State’s development rather than District Collectors having their own individual priorities.

“The implementation of decisions taken by the government, elected by the people, should be paramount, and carried out in letter and spirit. The government brings in several Acts and formulates programmes keeping in mind the ground realities. These are done after detailed discussions in the State Legislature, debates in other forums and consultations with subject experts,” the Chief Minister said, mincing no words in discouraging District Collectors’ from having their own priorities to ensure uniform development of all districts.

“District Collectors should not fix their own priorities. The entire administration should have only one priority, and the administration should work in unison. From the State level to the ground, there should be only one agenda and priority while discharging duties,” Chandrashekhar Rao said categorically.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing a day-long District Collectors conference at Pragathi Bhavan, spoke extensively on various functions of the district administration including implementation of developmental and welfare schemes at both town and village levels, afforestation, literacy, funding, cleanliness drive and infrastructure, among others.

Outlining the State government’s priorities and responsibilities, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that within a short period of the State coming into existence, Telangana surged ahead and achieved tremendous progress in several sectors. “Telangana State topped the charts in the country in welfare sector. People’s welfare programmes are being implemented at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore,” he said, adding that the severe power crisis in the initial days was overcome within a short period. It is a matter of pride that Telangana is the only State in the country that supplies 24×7 quality power to all sectors in the State.

Similarly, the perennial drinking water crisis became a thing of the past with the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, he said, adding that major irrigation projects have been taken up across the State to ensure bountiful water for the farm sector. “The key issue before us now is to develop clean and green villages and towns,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said programmes such as KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi and Kanti Velugu were born out of strong conviction that difficulties faced by the poor should be removed.

Stating that the government has decided to strengthen the district administration, he said additional Collectors have been appointed to support the District Collectors. “One of them should be exclusively allotted for local bodies with no other function. Similarly, another additional Collector should take the responsibility of making panchayats work efficiently,” he said.

“The Collectors should work and act like representatives of the government at the district level, as the government has reposed a lot of faith in them. The Collectors also have a lot of responsibilities. Earlier, Collectors used to chair 112 committees but now they have been clubbed into 26 groups encompassing all subjects. This will lessen some of their burden,” he said.

Ruing that literacy was one area where Telangana lagged behind even as the State occupied top spot on various other fronts, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “Take a pledge to make Telangana a totally literate State. Sarpanches should take the responsibility of turning the illiterates into literates in villages. District Collectors should also take the responsibility of making their district totally literate. Give priority to improve literacy rate among the SCs and STs.”

