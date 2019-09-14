KCR puts Congress on the mat

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday threw a challenge at Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to prove his allegations that Telangana was reeling under debts totalling Rs.3 lakh crore.

“Can you prove that Telangana has Rs.3 lakh crore in debts. If you can’t, take back your words,” Chandrashekhar Rao demanded of Vikramarka during the discussion on budget in the State Assembly.

The discussion on the budget got off on a stormy note with the Congress leaders picking up arguments with TRS MLAs over the budget. Vikramarka alleged that Telangana State was burdened with Rs.3 lakh crore debt and the current financial situation was precarious.

Intervening in the discussion, the Chief Minister took strong objection over the baseless allegations and demanded that the CLP leader get his facts correct.

“Telangana’s debt is not even Rs.2 lakh crore and you are making false allegations by claiming it is Rs.3 lakh crore. Do not mislead the people and the House. Please get your facts right,” Chief Minister said to Vikramarka.

This apart, arguments erupted between TRS MLAs and the Congress leader when he said not a single major project was completed during the TRS reign in the State.

Coming down heavily on Vikramarka, Chief Minister said the mammoth Kaleshwaram project was drawing national attention and even experts from worldwide were appreciating the Telangana Government for completing the project in record time.

Similarly, Bhakta Ramadas project was completed in one year. Over 20 lakh people have visited Lakshmi Barrage till date. Unfortunately, Congress leaders are unable to notice these good works, Rao said adding that this has been the Congress party’s attitude since last five years.

