KCR reaches Vijayawada, to invite Jagan to Kaleshwaram inauguration

By | Published: 1:39 pm 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for Vijayawada on Monday afternoon. During his brief stay during the day there, Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to meet with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and extend an invitation to him for attending the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project on June 21.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who reached Vijayawada around 1 p.m., will first offer special prayers at the Kanakadurga temple and then go to Tadepalli to meet with Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence and extend the invitation for the project inauguration and dedication to the nation.

In the evening, the Telangana Chief Minister will attend the Visakha Sri Saharadapeetha Uttaradhikari Sishya Tiriyasrama Deeksha Sweekara Mahotsavam at the Ganapti Sachhidananda Ashramam in Vijayawada before returning to Hyderabad in the night.

