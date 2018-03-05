KCR ready to lead political front; to meet retired officials all over India

By | Published: 1:33 pm 1:38 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose call for a qualitative change in national politics drew tremendous response, on Monday announced that he was ready to take on the mantle of leading a political front, and that he would be chalking out a programme to hold a series of meetings at the all India level with various organizations, associations and individuals soon.

To begin with, the Chief Minister will meet retired All India Service Officers like IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS who were part of the administration of the country at various levels and have a lot of experience. As these retired officers have seen political developments closely at State and national levels, meeting with them will be highly useful, the Chief Minister felt.

As part of the series of meetings, the Chief Minister would also like to have a meeting with all India level retired defence (Army, Navy and Air Force) personnel and officers, national level legal luminaries and advocates, national level farmers’ associations and associations from all States, retired Central Services officers and employees’ associations of all States, among various organisations.

The Chief Minister will meet with economists and retired Finance Secretaries who had served at the Centre. These meetings will be followed by discussion with media houses, journalists, industrial houses, labour organizations and other bodies.

These meetings will be organized in Hyderabad and in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkota, Benguluru. Hectic preparations are on to organize these meetings and lists of various organizations and other details are being collected. The Chief Minister himself is busy chalking out the programme and a coordinated effort is being made for the successful conduct of these meetings.

The Chief Minister wants to ensure that all those who have concerns about the nation should be involved in the process of bringing about a qualitative change in politics.