KCR redefined meaning of welfare schemes: Harish

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given a new definition to the welfare in the State with the introduction of a slew of unique schemes that were never thought of before in any part of the country.

Addressing the people after inaugurating 50 double-bedroom houses at Balkamchelka Tanda of Kalher mandal on Monday, Rao said that the Chief Minister had launched the double bedroom house programme since he wanted to see each and every family in Telangana lead a life with self-respect. The Finance Minister went around the newly built colony greeting each and every family of the 50 beneficiaries. A festive atmosphere prevailed over the village as a mass housewarming ceremony was performed during the programme to which the beneficiaries invited their friends and relatives to celebrate the occasion. They thanked the Chief Minister and Harish Rao for providing them with such a wonderful house.

Saying that the housing for poor remained on papers during the previous 10 years of Congress regime, the Finance Minister said that the contractors resorted to get the bills sanctioned and withdrawn the money before the works actually were grounded. The double bedroom houses at Balkamchelka Tanda look like a gated community. Apart from double bedroom houses, the Telangana government has been presenting Rs 1,11,116 to each and every poor family under Kalyanalakshmi and Shadimubarak scheme to get their daughters married to avoid the burden of debts, the Minister said.

Rao further said his government had also kept its election promise by enhancing the pension to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 to physically challenged and elderly respectively. Eight residential schools have been set up in Narayankhed Assembly Constituency, which was having just two until the TRS government came into power, he said. Apart from providing free deliveries at government hospitals, they were also distributing free KCR Kits to all the new mothers, he added.

Earlier, the Finance Minister inaugurated a 30-bed Community Health Centre at Kalher Mandal headquarters. Later in the evening, Rao inaugurated a Veterinary Hospital in Nizampet. He also participated in a 30-day action plan programme at Sanjeevraopet village. MP, BB Patil, MLA, Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy, Collector, Sangareddy, M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

