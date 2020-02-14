KCR respects all communities and their traditions equally: Ministers

By | Published: 4:29 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has immense respect for all communities and their traditions, ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday.

Participating in the 281st birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj jointly organised by the Tribal Welfare department and Seva Foundation here, she said: “The Chief Minister has ensured that the Sant’s birth anniversary is celebrated in a befitting way. He allocated land in Banjara hills costing Rs 100 crore for the construction of Banjara Bhavan and Komuram Bheem Bhavan even though there was no representation from the tribals to allocate land in the upmarket area,” she pointed out, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao will soon inaugurate both the buildings.

Rathod recalled the way the Chief Minister helped her through her political career even though she belonged to a middle class family. “Today, I am able to stand before you and address this meeting only because of his help,” she said. There hundred years ago, Santh Sevalal had preached how humans have to live, but no one follows his teachings now, she said.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that only Telangana was celebrating Sant Sevalal’s birth anniversary as an official programme in the entire country, which proves the importance accorded by the government to weaker sections. “The Chief Minister has always accorded great respect to all traditions. He has established the maximum number of Gurukula schools for tribal students,” the Speaker said.

Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinvas Goud said Chandrashekhar Rao never considered “Banjaras” as vote bank. “Banjaras are the bravest fighters who fought against the British,” he said, and reminded everyone that it was Chandrashekhar Rao who upgraded all the tandas into panchayats. He appreciated the efforts of the Tribal Welfare Minister who successfully organised the Samakka Sarakka Jatara in Medaram.

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Health Minister Eatela Rajender and others participated in the Sevalal birth anniversary function.

