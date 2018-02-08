KCR sanctions Rs 5L for fluorosis victim

By | Published: 10:56 pm 11:07 pm

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from CM Relief Fund for treatment of a fluorosis victim, Sama Ravinder Reddy, a native of Savullagudem hamlet in the district.

The 35-year-old Reddy was leading a normal life until the age of 21 years but later was infected with spastic paraparesis due to fluorosis.

His family spent nearly Rs 30 lakh for the treatment since 2005. Baclofen pump, which was introduced into his body in 2011, has to be replaced every seven years through surgery. The expenditure for his medicine costs Rs 3,000 per month.

Following the initiative taken by Minister for Power G Jagdish Reddy, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to Sama Ravinder Reddy from CMRF. With the kind gesture of the Chief Minister, Ravinder Reddy was now admitted to NIMS Hospital at Hyderabad and the doctors were planning to perform surgery to him on Saturday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the victim’s brother, Sama Govardhan Reddy, said the financial help would save his brother’s life and thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the amount.