KCR scraps contract for printing pattadar passbooks

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday decided to cancel an agreement signed between Security Printing Press of India (SPPI) and the Telangana government for printing new pattadar passbooks.

The move comes after SPPI officials changed the printing price abruptly. The government will invite fresh tenders within the next two-three days.

The agreement was signed between SPPI and Telangana government for printing about 71.75 lakh high-security passbooks to be distributed to farmers from March 11. Though SPPI officials initially quoted printing charges of Rs 200 per passbook and signed the agreement, they sought the government to increase the charges to Rs 250, stating that printing for any lower price would be unviable.

With SPPI officials refusing to honour the agreement despite repeated attempts, the officials brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister. Rao expressed anger over the attitude of officials of a government-run organisation. He directed the officials to cancel the agreement and call for fresh tenders within the next two-three days.

Also, it has been decided to postpone the distribution of new passbooks in the wake of the delay in their printing due to SPPI’s turnaround.