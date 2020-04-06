KCR seeks extension of lockdown by couple of weeks

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the nation-wide lockdown beyond April 15, when the three week clampdown comes to an end.

“We can recover from the hit that the economy is taking but we can’t bring back lives of the people. Lockdown is the only weapon that India has given the weak health infrastructure that we have. I propose that the lockdown be extended by at least one or two weeks and a call on opening up can be taken after that,” the Chief Minister told the media at Pragathi Bhavan here.

“The lockdown is impacting all sections of society and the economy at large, but the issue of coronavirus is the biggest crisis faced by mankind and it calls for stern measures,” he said.

