KCR seeks several reliefs for States

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, advocating stronger collaboration between the Union and State governments to contain the coronavirus threat across the nation, has sought several concessions and relief to the States on account of the grave financial situation most of them are placed in following the countrywide lockdown.

Participating in the Chief Ministers’ video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he followed up with a letter to the latter, Chandrashekhar Rao said the present unprecedented crisis called for drastic measures to not only provide relief to the people but also to gradually revive the sagging economy.

Poor revenues

Extending suggestions to the Prime Minister since the broad fiscal and monetary policies lie with the Union government, the Chief Minister said that with tax revenues of States plummeting abnormally, the FRBM limits on the fiscal deficit must be increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the GSDP for one year to counter the unprecedented economic slowdown. “There is unanimity among analysts and international organisations that there will be a sharp decline in GDP growth in the first two quarters. As compared with the proportionate monthly revenue of Rs 4,000 crore, the actual collections in Telangana in April were abysmally low at just Rs 100 crore, and borrowings seem to be the only option,” the Chief Minister said, buttressing his argument.

“To reduce the cash outflows and conserve resources to fight the recession, it is also required that the entire debt service (principal repayments and interest payment) of all the SDL loans and the loans taken by State PSUs based on State government guarantees, and negotiated loans may be deferred by two quarters,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that the ways and means advance, increased by 30 per cent by the RBI recently to manage the temporary mismatches in liquidity, may be increased further by 100 per cent.

Bold measures

Pointing out that Central banks the world over had been taking very bold measures to counter the global recession which was worse than the Great Depression of 1929 and the 2008 financial crisis. he said that distressed times require desperate measures. “The only way to counter the impending recession is through Quantitative Easing (QE) and the effective use of ‘Helicopter Money.’ This approach is being followed by all the major Central banks, including Federal Reserve of the US, European Central Bank, Bank of England, People’s Bank of China, Central Bank of Russia, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia, he said, and sought a QE of at least 5 per cent of the GDP. “As per the Central Statistical Office, the 2019-20 GDP of the country is 203.85 lakh crore and the QE at 5 per cent would work out to Rs 10.15 lakh crore,” Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out.

The Chief Minister also sought inclusion of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) eligibility. “Individuals, trusts and companies are generously contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and the CMRFs, but a corporate contribution to the CMRF doesn’t qualify for CSR under the present rules,” he pointed out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .