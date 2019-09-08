KCR sends loud message to critics

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao silenced all his critics over the weekend, expanding the Cabinet to its full strength of 18, appointing the Chief Whip and Whips and finalizing the names for various House committees.

The Cabinet expansion, on the eve of the Budget session of the State Legislature, saw the induction of six Ministers on Sunday, when the new Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers just five hours after she herself was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan.

The full-fledged Cabinet wears a balanced look with all communities, districts and women given representation. The return of TRS working president K T Rama Rao and Siddipet legislator T Harish Rao to the Cabinet is something that everyone was looking forward to and it augurs well for the further development of the State.

The induction of Harish Rao, particularly, is being seen as a clear signal that all is well in the ruling party, scotching rumours spread by the Chief Minister’s detractors of a rift.

Critics proved wrong

By including P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who joined TRS just before the elections, and MLC Satyavathi Rathod, the Chief Minister took the wind out of the Opposition sails, since they had often tried to paint a picture of Chandrashekhar Rao being anti-women.

While Rama Rao has been handed back his old departments of MAUD, IT and Industries, Harish Rao, who managed the crucial irrigation portfolio in the last government, has been given the key Finance department this time around.

Harish Rao’s role in the Finance department would be critical to the State given the fact that the country is in the grip of an economic downturn, which in turn has impacted all the States.

Crucial roles

Chandrashekhar Rao, in his recent observations of the economic situation, had emphasized on the need for financial discipline and prudent spending, and Harish Rao would be fully aware of what he is walking into. Given his reputation as a task master and a person who believes in delivering the requirements that situations demand, Harish Rao fits the bill perfectly. He will be present the Budget on Monday.

The one-year absence of the suave Rama Rao, or KTR as he is popularly known, was sorely felt in the IT and Industries sectors as well as Municipal Administration. He was singularly responsible for pushing the IT and industries sectors to record heights in his first stint between 2014 and 2018. His return would certainly bring back the smiles on industry honchos.

In addition, Rama Rao will continue to shoulder the responsibility as the working president of the TRS. With elections to municipal bodies across the State expected to be held anytime, he will have to shuffle deftly between his duties as a Minister and as a key party leader.

CM retains key sectors

The Chief Minister will continue to hold, among other departments, the two key sectors of irrigation and revenue, both of which have challenges ahead in the form of irrigation projects on the one hand, and sweeping reforms in the revenue sector set to be rolled out soon.

In the allocation of portfolios after the expansion, Chandrashekhar Rao decided to give energy back to G Jagadish Redy and allot education held by him to Sabitha Indra Reddy.

For the record, Karimnagar tops the list of districts representation with four Ministers, followed by Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Medak and erstwhile Rangareddy having two Ministers each.

