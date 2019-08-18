KCR stresses on need for a national power policy

By | Published: 7:50 pm 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said there was a need to bring a comprehensive national power policy to ensure quality, uninterrupted power supply to all sectors of consumers. Though not even half of the total power generation capacity in the country is being used, several parts of India were living without electricity and power cuts are a frequent occurrence all over the country, he said.

The Chief Minister’s observation came at a meeting with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Chairman Rajiv Sharma, who met with Chandrasehkhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday. The PFC Chairman, over three days, visited several power plants in the State and the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

It was during a discussion between the two at a meeting which was also attended by TS Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, Chief Advisor to the State Government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, and Secretaries Smita Sabharwal and Bhupal Reddy that the issue of making most of the installed power generation capacity in the country came up.

Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the severe power crisis that Telangana was staring at when the State was formed and how the power deficit was turning into a hindrance to the State’s development. “We decided that unless we solve the power problem, the State cannot progress and adopted a comprehensive plan to set the power sector in order. Within six months, we lifted power cuts,” he said.

The Chief Minister said all sectors of consumers in Telangana were receiving quality power supply along with the agriculture sector that was getting round-the-clock power. “This resulted in an increase in agricultural output and industries are working in three shifts. In turn, this led to employment and increase in the State’s income. We improved the distribution and supply network to eliminate low voltage problem and transformer failures. As on date, we have network in place to use 20,000 MWs,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister thanked the PFC Chairman for the Corporation extending finances for setting up of power plants and revamping of the power sector infrastructure. Chandrashekhar Rao also thanked Rajiv Sharma for extending financial assistance to irrigation projects in the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the PFC’s financial assistance helped the State in solving its power crisis in a very short time and in its march towards becoming a power surplus state. He also felicitated the PFC Chairman Rajiv Sharma and his wife, and presented mementos to them.

State turned promieses into realities: PFC chief

Hyderabad: Power Finance Corporation chairman and managing director Rajiv Sharma has said that it was in Telangana State that he, for the first time, saw power and irrigation projects being completed in a record short time. Generally, it takes some time as completion of power plants and irrigation projects depend on land acquisition, as well as inter-state understandings, he said.

Rajiv Sharma, who called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, appreciated the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister and said the PFC takes pride in being associated with Telangana State Government. “I am happy that the funds extended by PFC for power plants and irrigation projects have been fully used properly and for the purposes they were given,” he said.

“Three and half years ago when we came to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister told us about the Kaleswaram project. I was surprised at the presentation on the project then and wondered whether it would be possible. But I visited Kaleswaram project yesterday. I have seen the barrages and the pump houses. I also saw the way water from Godavari is pumped. It is a sheer wonder,” Rajiv Sharma said.

“What the Chief Minister told me three and half years ago, is there for me to see today. To complete such a project in a short span of time is not easy. His efforts bore fruit and the dream has been realised. The whole country is talking about the Kaleswaram project. At New York’s Time Square, there are showing the Kaleswaram project’s success story,” Rajiv Sharma said.

Prabhakar Rao appreciated

The Chief Minister and the PFC CMD and Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Sunday praised TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao as the person was behind Telangana’s success in the power sector. Rajiv Sharma said that Prabhakar Rao was their ideal and power sector in the State made rapid strides under his leadership.

Chandrashekhar Rao said power plants in the State are being completed on a fast track and the plant load factor at the power stations increased in the State. “Prabhakar Rao had fulfilled every responsibility given to him,” the Chief Minister said. Chief Secretary Joshi said Prabhakar Rao was the ‘Bhishmacharya’ in the power sector and complimented his 50-years of service to the sector.

In response, Prabhakar Rao said the good results were possible because the Chief Minister has complete awareness and understanding of the workings of the power sector. The entire credit for solving the power crisis in Telangana should go to the Chief Minister, Prabhakar Rao said.

