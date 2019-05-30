KCR: Time to end sabre-rattling

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Setting the tone for a new phase in relationship between the two Telugu States and their strategic partnership in growth, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should end crossing swords as sparring rivals. It is time to shake hands and work hand in hand to create an atmosphere wherein they can prosper together.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the swearing-in of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, he said there was enough scope for the two Telugu States to achieve a higher scale of development. He promised the people of Andhra Pradesh of all support in their all-round development under the leadership of the new Chief Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

River waters

This great occasion should mark the beginning of a new phase in the relations between the two States, Chandrashekhar Rao said. This moment should be cherished by Telugu people all over the world, he said, adding that greater responsibility rests with the new Chief Minister of AP in ensuring optimum utilisation of Godavari waters.

“It is time to overcome the issues being faced in sharing the Krishna river waters by addressing the concerns of one another. Every inch of both the Telugu States should be covered with lush green crops by making use of their due share of river waters”, he said.

Wishing all success on behalf of the people and government of Telangana to the “Navayuva Mukhyamantri” — young Chief Minister — he said Jaganmohan Reddy may be young in age but he had onerous tasks to deal with. He exuded confidence that Jaganmohan Reddy would be a success in the new role he had donned as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrashekhar Rao said that as Jaganmohan Reddy had proved amply in his nine years of political journey, he had the required abilities, courage and strength, besides the qualities he had inherited from his father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, to lead the State in a new direction.

He hoped that the YSRCP government headed by Jaganmohan Reddy would live up to the expectations of the people of Andhra Pradesh to last three to four terms in power.