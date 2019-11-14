KCR to address party MPs meet on Friday

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party at 4 pm on Friday at Telangana Bhavan. The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held from November 18 to December 13.

The TRSPP is likely to discuss various State issues that need to be taken up with the Centre. The Chief Minister is likely to ask the party MPs to take up the issue of transfer of Defence lands to the State for infrastructure development and also the release of IGST devolution dues to the State, among other things. It may be recalled that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao had, during his visit to New Delhi in

October, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to expedite the transfer of 105.77 acre of Defence land to the Telangana government so that works under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) on National Highway 44 and Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Rahadari can be taken up.

The issue has been hanging fire since 2017 despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that the land would be transferred to the State government.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had also written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on how the Centre had short-changed Telangana when it comes to devolution of IGST funds. He had pointed out that against its total share of Rs 4,464 crore, Telangana only received Rs 1,652 crore and was entitled to the balance amount of Rs 2,812 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter