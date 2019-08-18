KCR to chair Collectors’ meet on Tuseday

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a Collectors’ conference on Tuesday at Pragati Bhavan, it was announced here on Sunday. All the State Cabinet members will also attend the conference, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. The conference is expected to be held over two days.

With the Government planning to legislate a new Revenue Act, the Chief Minister is expected to seek the views of the District Collectors on land administration issues at the ground level. The meeting will discuss in detail the proposed Act, steps to be taken to eliminate corruption and provide efficient and transparent services to farmers and other people.

With this in view, instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to come prepared with their views on the subject, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter