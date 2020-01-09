KCR to chair party MLAs’ meet on Friday

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a meeting of the party legislators at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, to issue Form A and Form B, which will be distributed among the party candidates contesting the municipal elections. The party general secretary and MLC, M Srinivas Reddy, will hand over the forms to the MLAs who in turn will distribute them among the contestants.

In the absence of TRS MLAs from the specific Assembly constituency, the party in-charges have been asked to distribute the forms to be submitted to the Returning Officers, respectively, alongwith their nomination papers. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 10, followed by scrutiny on January 11 and disposal of appeals to be taken up on January 12. The final list of candidates will be announced on January 14.

The party leadership instructed the legislators and party in-charges to rush to Hyderabad on Wednesday night itself and attend the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Telangana Bhavan by 10 am on Thursday. Besides instructing the MLAs on filing nominations for the municipal polls, the Chief Minister is also expected to discuss electoral campaign strategies.

TRS sources said Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to share information pertaining to survey reports conducted on the party’s winning candidates in various urban local bodies (ULBs) and give instructions for taking precautions where the party had lesser chances of winning the polls. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, secretary general K Keshava Rao and other senior leaders are also likely to attend the meeting. The party leadership is also likely to finalise the poll campaign schedule of Rama Rao on the occasion.

