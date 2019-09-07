KCR to expand Cabinet on Sunday

By | Published: 11:01 pm 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: It was an action-packed Saturday for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who announced that the Cabinet expansion would take place on Sunday, named the Chief Whips and Whips for Legislative Assembly and Council, finalised selection of members to head various House Committees and shortlisted names of some key leaders who had lost in the recent elections or were MLCs for important positions or entry into Rajya Sabha.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision to expand Cabinet was taken as September 8 is an auspicious ‘Dasami’ day. This will be the first official engagement of the new Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is scheduled to take the oath of office on Sunday at 11 am. The incoming Governor has also been informed of the decision, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to make the necessary arrangements for the Cabinet expansion and swearing-in of the new Ministers at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm.

The State Cabinet currently has a strength of 12, including the Chief Minister, while the total approved strength of the Cabinet for Telangana is 18. The rumour mill is rife whether the Chief Minister will opt for three new Ministers or go for induction of six Ministers for a full house.

The expansion will happen a day ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly which is scheduled to begin from September 9. The expanded Cabinet will meet at 7 pm on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan to approve the State Budget.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced appointment of MLA Dasyam Vinaybhaskar as the Government Chief Whip in the Assembly. He also appointed as Whips — MLAs Gongidi Sunitha, Gampa Goverdhan, Guvvala Balaraju, Arikepudi Gandhi, Rega Kantha Rao and Balka Suman.

He also appointed B Venkateswarulu as the Chief Whip in the Council and K Damodar Reddy, MS Prabhakar Rao, T Bhanuprasad Rao and Karne Prabhakar as Whips.

Chandrashekhar Rao also decided that senior TRS leaders who served the party or were part of the first TRS government but lost the last Assembly elections would be appointed to various nominated posts such as Chairmen of State-run corporations and others. These decisions are being planned to strengthen the government functioning and administration.

According to the CMO, It is expected that 12 MLAs will be appointed as heads of various State-run corporations. Among those expected to get the nominated positions are former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chari and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The Chief Minister also decided to give key positions to former Ministers who are continuing as MLCs — Kadiam Srihari and Nayini Narasimha Reddy — former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan and have them play a key role in government administration.

Some of these leaders may be given Rajya Sabha membership, chairmanship of TSRTC and Rythu Coordination Committee.

The Chief Minister, according to an official release, is preparing an action plan not just to strengthen the State’s administration but also to make the TRS emerge as a formidable force. He also decided to appoint party committees and complete the construction of the party offices in the State at the earliest. The CM is making an elaborate plan to strengthen both the party and the government to effectively implement policies and to create opportunities for those worked hard for the party. He also wants to fine-tune the administration to effectively transfer the government’s schemes and programmes to people.

The Chief Minister also finalised chairpersons and members of various committees in the Assembly and Council. The details of these appointments will be formally announced in the Legislature, which is set to meet for the Budget Session from September 9.

