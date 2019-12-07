KCR to inaugurate Forest college, Horticulture university in Gajwel on Wed

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Gajwel constituency on Wednesday (11 December), where he will inaugurate Forest college and Horticulture university.

The Chief minister will inaugurate the Telangana Forest College and Horticulture University constructed at Mulugu at 11 am. Inspired by the Forest College and Research Institute at Mettupaleyam in Tamilnadu from where 120 students get selected for the Indian Forest Service every year, the Telangana State government had set up the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute for the benefit of the students in 2016.

A building complex was constructed now with a sprawling campus in Mulugu which will be inaugurated by the CM. A Horticulture University was also established for the development of horticulture and research in Telangana State. The CM will also inaugurate the University building complex there on the same day. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Health Minister Etela Rajender, Finance Minister T Harish Rao will also participate.

