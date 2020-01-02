KCR to inaugurate JBS-MGBS metro corridor after civic polls: KTR

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Jubilee Bus Station-Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station corridor of Hyderabad Metro Rail, soon after the municipal elections in the State.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the Metro Rail will be further extended till Falaknuma connecting the old city with the rest of Greater Hyderabad.

Similarly, the State government has been pursuing MMTS Phase-II with the Centre and is likely to make an announcement in this regard shortly. “The State government needs to release its share of funds for the project. However, we recently proposed alternative funding options to the Railways and hope to reach a decision soon,” the Minister said.

Responding to a question during an informal interaction with mediapersons here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said the Hyderabad Pharma City will be inaugurated during the new year. While about 10,000 acres have already been acquired, efforts are on to obtain another 2,000 acres to establish the world’s largest pharma cluster.

Rama Rao will be in Mumbai on January 3 to meet the heads of pharma majors during the conference of Indian Pharmaceuticals Association to attract investments.

“We have obtained environmental clearance and other necessary permissions, while infrastructure development, including installation of a sub-station and roads is being taken up simultaneously. An international standard common effluent treatment plant will be established as the Chief Minister has given clear instructions that unless pollution control measures are implemented, the project will be shelved,” he said.

Besides pharma, the State government is focusing on food processing and electronics sectors for investments.

Further, the Minister said though the Centre had announced to scrap the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), the State will continue to make progress in the IT sector as the State government has expedited plans to expand the industry to Tier-II cities. A major announcement in this regard is likely to be made shortly. He alleged that the Centre was dilly-dallying with the State government’s proposals for acquisition of defence lands for infrastructure development, including skyways in the Secunderabad area.

