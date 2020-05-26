KCR to inaugurate Kondapochamma Sagar

By | Published: 2:18 pm 2:26 pm

Siddipet: In another milestone in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, which the Telangana government took up to tap the Godavari water, Kondapochamma Sagar project is all set to receive water by the end of May. Announcing the decision on the inauguration, Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate Kondapochamma Sagar project by switching on the lift pumps at Aakaram Pump House near Gajwel.

Later the Chief Minister’s Office has disclosed that Chandrashekhar Rao will switch on the pumps on Friday at 11.30 a.m.

Addressing the farmers at Datarpally village of Galwel Mandal after unveiling the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue here on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has said Kondapochamma Sagar will make the Gajwel Constituency prosperous besides benefiting neighbouring Constituencies.

The villagers of Datharpally, who passed a resolution adopting regulated farming coined by the Chief Minister, have presented a copy of the resolution to the Finance Minister. Saying that the farmers of the Gajwel Constituency are showing the way to rest of the State by adopting the regulated farming model, Harish Rao has said 167 Gram Panchayats out of 175 have supported the move in the Constituency, which is spread in Siddipet and Medak districts.

Elaborating various efforts the Telangana government put in to make the farming a profitable profession, Rao has said that the Chief Minister’s efforts made farming profitable

Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna jeeyar Swamy will participate in the programme and grace the occasion.

