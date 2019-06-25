KCR to kick-start TRS membership drive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:57 am

Hyderabad: The State executive committee meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be held at Telangana Bhavan on June 27 under the chairmanship of the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He will enroll his name and kick-start the party membership drive at 2.30 pm.

All the Lok Sabha members, Rajya Sabha members, members of the TRS Legisature party (MLAs/MLCs), Corporation chairpersons, and elected ZP chairpersons have been invited for the meeting which has been convened to discuss issues related to the party membership drive and others.

TRS party membership enrollment books will be handed over to the MLAs and the Assembly constituency in-charges on the Assembly Constituency wise. Around 11 counters have been arranged at Telangana Bhavan for all the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders to participate in the party membership.

