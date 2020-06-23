KCR to kickstart phase-VI of Haritha Haram on Thursday

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will kickstart the sixth phase of Telangana ku Haritha Haaram programme for revival of Narsapur forests in Medak district on June 25.

Nearly 30 crore saplings will be planted across the State ahead of the rainy season, taking all precautions as per Covid-19 guidelines including physical distance during plantation works.

Of total 29.86 crore saplings to be planted across the State, about 3.59 crore saplings are being planted under forest cover. In the nurseries of the GHMC, HMDA, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments, around 21.16 crore plants have been raised. A total of 24.74 crore saplings are readily available for planting. Of this, 2.16 crore of saplings are of higher size and were made available as part of a programme on behalf of the Forest department and another 1.42 crore large-sized plants readily available for compensatory forestry under CAMPA.

In all, 182.74 crore saplings were planted in the State since 2015-16 over the five spells of Haritha Haaram programme. Under the ambitious Telangana ku Haritha Haaram, various departments in the government planted over 151.77 crore saplings during the last five phases apart from an additional 30.97 crore saplings planted by the Forest department under forests regeneration programme.

All the 34 departments are being involved in the Haritha Haaram programme where the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department leads the pack raising over 17.32 crore seedlings through its nurseries followed by 3.59 crore seedlings by Forests and 2.95 crore seedlings by HMDA. Accordingly, the Panchayat Raj department has been entrusted with the responsibility of planting more than 18 crore saplings during the sixth phase.

Necessary measures have been initiated to ensure that, at least 85 per cent of the plants survive, through effective implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes as large number of plantings already in operation. As per the new Municipal Act and the new Panchayat Raj Act, it has been mandated that the local bodies safeguard the plants or face stringent action including penalties in case of negligence. Further, people will be involved in the plantation drive by providing six plants to each household in rural areas through the gram panchayat.

With the slogan of ‘Jungle Bachao – Jungle Badao (Protect the forest – Expand the forest)’, the sixth phase of Haritha Haaram will accord highest priority for agro forestry, increasing additional and alternative sources of income for farmers. Preference will be given for plantation of saplings of about 37 plant species including sandalwood, teak, bamboo, mangroves, tamarind, flowers and fruit plants, during this phase.

Planting of 37 species of fruit-bearing plant species will be taken up in the degraded forest areas specially identified for the prevention of monkey menace by developing monkey food courts in the forests.

