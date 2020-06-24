KCR to launch Haritha Haram on Thursday

By | Published: 12:13 am

Medak: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will plant six saplings of different species at the urban park in the Narsapur reserve forest area to mark the launch of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram on Thursday. The Minister on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

