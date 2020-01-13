KCR to meet Jagan on Monday

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. They are expected to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of river water and other contentious issues between the sibling States.

Both the Chief Ministers will meet for the fourth time since Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the Chief Minister’s post in June last year. Their previous meeting was held in Hyderabad in September last year. During all three previous meetings held in June, August and September in 2019, Rao and Reddy focused on sharing of river water and putting it to optimum usage between both the Telugu States.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Telangana State said the diversion of Godavari River water to Krishna Basin remains to be focus of the meeting, besides sharing of river water. Issues pertaining to enhancement of drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator, also likely to be taken up for discussion.

Various other matters of concern including division of assets and liabilities between the sibling States including employees, are likely to be resolved during the meeting. Both the Chief Ministers are also expected to discuss national politics including Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC), among other issues.

