KCR to review PV birth celebrations

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a review meeting on programmes organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Besides reviewing the programmes held so far, he will also discuss the events and programmes to be conducted in the next few months. The State government is observing year-long birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister and organising various events till June 28 next year.

