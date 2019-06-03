KCR to visit Kaleshwaram on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Jagitial and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts on Tuesday for a fresh stock-taking on the works of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He will examine the works in progress on the pumphouses at Rampur. Later, he will fly to Medigadda and take stock of the ongoing works on the barrage.

The Chief Minister will leave Hyderabad in a helicopter at 6 am. He will land at the Rampur pumphouse in Malyala mandal of Jagitial district at 6.45 am. He will arrive at Medigadda barrage at 7.45 am. He will leave for Hyderabad at 12.35 pm.