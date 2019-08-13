KCR to visit SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme pumphouses soon

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to visit Rampur and Rajeswarraopet pumphouses of the SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme in three to four days to take stock of the works, Engineer-in-Chief of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Nalla Venkateswarlu said on Tuesday.

He is likely to visit Lakshmipur Gayatri pumphouse in Ramadugu mandal where the pumping units were put to operation after successful completion of the wet trial run.

Venkateswarlu said there was no truth in reports in a section of the media that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the ‘Bahubali’ motors at Gayatri pumphouse in Karimnagar district on Wednesday. The inauguration part of the Kaleshwaram project was already done by the Chief Minister, along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, on June 21, he added.

