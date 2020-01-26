KCR to write to PM on State’s share in GST due from Centre

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Terming the country’s financial situation as “precarious,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said he would be soon be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the funds due from the Central Government to Telangana State.

A delegation comprising MPs will also meet the Finance Minister in this regard. The Chief Minister pointed out that the impact of the dire economic situation of the Centre had a direct bearing on a young State such as Telangana.

“Nearly Rs 5,000 crore of GST amount is due from Centre. After TRS MPs fought in Parliament, Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore and another Rs 1,031 crore is yet come. Under IGST alone Telangana must get Rs 2,812 crore. The BJP government is too big on words but very less on keepings it word,” KCR said and added that the issue of PRC for government employees was one such issue that directly had a bearing on State’s finances.

The Chief Minister said certain economists had been warning about the declining GDP growth rate of the country. “In fact the State of Telangana for five year stood in number one position in the country by achieving annual growth rate of 21 per cent as per the CAG. Increasing salaries should not have been a problem. Now I am worried from where to get money,” he said. For the first time that too with the help of real estate we have stabilised at 9.5 per cent growth rate, the Chief Minister said.

Expressing concern over the ongoing downtrend of economy of the nation, the Chief Minister said the impact of the recession was also faced by a young and robust economy like that of Telangana. “The economic situation is worst today. This is not my observation, the whole world is saying it,” he said.

The IMF, WBO and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan have also warned, he said and added that the recession had its impact on each and every sector of the economy. “The results of the recession are very bitter. Millions of jobs of are lost because of it. We are studying the situation,” he said.

