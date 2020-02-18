KCR unveils blueprint for 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme

By | Published: 6:59 pm 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on the successful implementation of “Palle Pragathi,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday unfolded the blueprint for the implementation of “Pattana Pragathi,” the urban version of the State-wide village development programme.

The Chief Minister, who had a four-hour long interactive session with mayors, municipal commissioners and chairpersons, district collectors, additional collectors, among others, at Pragathi Bhavan here, covered the entire gamut of functioning of corporations and municipalities, the responsibilities of elected representatives, their conduct and attitude towards the public, need for comprehensive planning for development, sanitation, infrastructure and green drive.

The ambitious Pattana Pragathi programme aimed at overall development and maintenance of all the cities and towns in the State will kick-start on February 24 and will stretch for 10 days till March 4. Together with Palle Pragathi, the one-of-its-kind initiative by the TRS government is aimed at overall and uniform development of the State that is expected to be a continuous process.

“Pattana Pragathi programme should be conducted all over the State on the well laid foundation of Palle Pragathi,” the Chief Minister said, and issued clear instructions that all padayatras, programmes and rallies by public representatives should begin from Dalit bastis where a majority of the poor live.

Stating that focus should be on places where SCs, STs and Minorities live, Chandrashekhar Rao said that town development action plans should be chalked out Ward-wise and subsequent works should also be taken up Ward-wise. Construction of public toilets in all the towns and cities should be completed within three months and power-related issues should be solved within 8 months, he said, even as he lent a patient hearing to the doubts raised by the participants.

The Chief Minister, making it clear that he meant business, warned the MLAs, Mayors, Chairpersons and Commissioners that they will have to own up responsibility for failure in their respective areas of jurisdiction and may even wind up losing their jobs. “There should be complete discipline in fiscal matters and funds should be spent only as per the chalked out plans,” he asserted.

The onus and responsibility of making towns and cities in the State a model for the entire country rests on the newly elected mayors, chairpersons, counsellors, ward members and corporators, he said, adding: “All of you are the future leaders of the State. You should be able leaders, and if you have the conviction, you will come out successful in all your endeavours.”

Pointing out some lacunae in the implementation and subsequent follow-up of “Palle Pragathi” programme, Chandrashekhar Rao gave vent to his ire against Mandal Panchayat Raj Officers who had been negligent and failed to undertake tours of villages to review the progress of the programme. “District Collectors should stay overnight in villages and conduct padayatras to achieve the Palle Pragathi targets,” he said.

Roadmap for Pattana Pragathi

District Collectors and additional collectors in consultation with corporators/councillors to prepare ward-wise plans and annual/ five-year town/city plans

Minimum civic facilities needed in cities and towns to be identified and given top priority, public toilets to be constructed within three months

Street vending zones to be created in towns and cities with proper infrastructure, no harassment to street-vendors till arrangements made

Power network to be made accident-free, twisted and rusted poles, poles in the middle of roads and transformers on pavements to be replaced/removed

Councillors, corporators will be responsible for green drive in towns/cities and for ensuring 85 per cent survival rate plants, nurseries to be arranged based on requirements of towns

Government to sanction Rs 148 crore per month for ULBs from Finance Commission funds, every municipality to have financial plan, financial discipline to be maintained while spending funds

Awareness to be generated among people on new Municipal Act, stringent action to be initiated against irregularities

Government to take up programme to make TS a totally literate State, councilors and corporators will be responsible for implementing literacy programme

Public representatives advised against making false promises to people, proper planning to be undertaken before executing any work

