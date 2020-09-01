KCR urges PM Modi to address concerns raised by States on GST compensation

In his letter, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the States were in the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the State economies, and thus, in need of more resources than the Centre.

By | State Bureau | Published: 4:20 pm

Hyderabad: Taking a strong exception to the Centre’s decisions to reduce GST compensation and dues pending to the States, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking him to address the concerns raised by the States. He urged the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism in this crisis situation and ensure that the country does not only overcome it but also emerge as a strong nation.

The Chief Minister wrote the letter in the wake of reduction in GST compensation payable to States from about Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. He had already shot a missive to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing the State’s opposition to the Centre’s move.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the States were in the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the State economies, and thus, in need of more resources than the Centre. He stated that Telangana State suffered a revenue loss of 83 per cent in April this year whereas COVID-19 pandemic related expenditure increased. He asserted that the Centre violated the provisions of GST Compensation Act by parking the surpluses of the Compensation Fund in its Consolidated Fund instead of parking them in the non-lapsable Compensation Fund in the Public Account.

Further, the Chief Minister strongly opposed to the Centre’s suggestion to the States to go for borrowings to meet the financial requirements. He requested Prime Minister Modi to reverse the Centre’s decision and as an alternative, the Centre can borrow the entire shortfall amount based on the strength of the receipts into the Cess amount. He felt that the entire debt servicing – both principal and interest can be paid from the cess collected for such an extended period beyond 2022 which can be decided by the GST Council.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .