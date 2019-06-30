KCR to visit Chinthamadaka in a week

By | Published: 1:09 am

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Chinthamadaka, his native village, in a week. Apart from taking stock of the problems being faced by the villagers, the Chief Minister will also have lunch with them.

Talking to officials about the Chief Minister’s programme, former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday asked the officials to identify the landless labourers in the village. He also asked them to prepare a report on the issues being faced by the villagers to forward the same to the Chief Minister. Harish also instructed the officials to prepare a map on how Chintamadaka village lakes and kuntas would be linked to the canals of Kaleshwaram. The Siddipet MLA also suggested officials make grand arrangements at the village since the Chief Minister was visiting the village after a long gap. Chandrashekar Rao will also visit the under-construction Lord Rama Temple. Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and other officials were present.