KCR will remain in history for constructing Yadadri temple: Rangarajan

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would remain forever in the history of the country for taking up reconstruction of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple. The works of development of the temple were going on as per Agama shashtra, chief pujari of Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan said here on Monday.

Rangarajan who visited the new temple complex being built said Ramadasu had earlier constructed the temple for lord Sri Rama at Badrachalam in 15th Century AD and Somanatha temple was also reconstructed by some persons in 1950 in Gujarat. Nowhere in the history temples were constructed with the money from the exchequer.

Examining the works of development of Yadadri main temple in the hill shrine, he said that chances for small mistakes were common in such big construction works. It was not proper on part of some forces to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus by misinterpreting the works of the development of the temple. Everyone should cooperate for development of Yadadri, he added.

Meanwhile, Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple earned revenue of Rs 68,56,045 through hundi offerings by the devotes in the last 20 days. The counting of the hundi offerings at the temple was taken up by the temple authorities on Monday. In addition to the cash, 78 grams of gold and two kilograms of silver was also received through hundi.

