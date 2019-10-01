KCR wishes President Kovind on his birthday

By | Published: 4:34 pm 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday greeted President Ramanath Kovind on his 74th birthday.

The Chief Minister said the country would continue to gain from the President’s guidance, wisdom and insights.

“I pray to God to bless Sri Ramanath Kovind with good health and long life,” he said in a message.

