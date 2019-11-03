KCR’s comments are threatening: BJP

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Saturday said Chief Minister K Chandarashekhar Rao’s comments on the RTC strike amounted to threatening the employees “who are on a legal strike.”

“The least that the Chief Minister could have done was to invite the union leaders for direct talks to resolve the month long stand-off, instead of openly threatening the hapless employees,” party spokesman Krishna Sagar Rao said in a statement.

Stating that the decision to permit 5,000 private buses was illegal and unilateral, he said the Chief Minister can’t take decisions of this magnitude when 95 per cent of the RTC employees are on strike. “Chandrashekhar Rao’s threat that if employees don’t join work by November 5, they would no more be RTC employees and he will permit another 5,000 private buses highlights the Chief Minister’s clear design to sell out RTC,” he said.

