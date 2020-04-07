KCR’s gift for frontline warriors

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced “Chief Minister’s gift” to frontline warriors waging a battle against Covid-19 in the State.

The Chief Minister, addressing media at Pragathi Bhavan, lauded the selfless work of doctors, paramedical staff and sanitation workers who are working round the clock without caring about their own lives. He said they would get some small gift from the Chief Minister as an incentive and in recognition of their efforts.

The Chief Minister said doctors who were paid full salary will also receive 10 per cent of their gross salary as CM’s gift. He said a GO in this regard would be released immediately. While thanking the police force for their untiring work in maintaining the Statewide lockdown, he declared ‘CM’s Gift’ to over 95,392 workers under GHMC, municipalities and gram panchayats involved in Covid-19 sanitation works. He announced that Rs 7,500 would be given to each sanitation worker in the GHMC as also the staff of Metro Water Works for the crucial role they had been playing in keeping the city clean and supplying potable water.

On the same lines, sanitation workers in gram panchayats and municipalities will receive Rs 5,000 as a gift. “Safai anna, salute anna is what I say. I know that the State is undergoing financial constraints due to the lockdown, but I am ready to spend Rs 100 crore if required to recognise their services,” he said, adding Palle Pragathi had helped the State by making rural Telangana clean and void of infections.

