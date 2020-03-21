KCR’s Karimnagar visit postponed

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proposed visit to Karimnagar on Saturday aimed at instilling confidence in the people of the town in the light of Corona cases there, has been postponed.

The trip was deferred after the local authorities suggested that the ongoing screening and medical aid programmes undertaken there might get affected because of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has been in constant touch with the District collector and Superintendent of Police and spoke with them several times during the day.

The officers also assured the Chief Minister that every step to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been initiated and the visit can be postponed.

The Chief Minister also gave a call to the people of the State to voluntarily observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with the district Collectors, SPs and medical officers to make the programme a great success.

