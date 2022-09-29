KCR’s leadership needed for qualitative development in country: Vijay Darda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:18 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

He praised Chandrashekhar Rao for the latter's exceptional commitment and good governance to develop Telangana as one of the top performing States within a short span and setting it as a role model for others.

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra and Lokmat Editorial Group Chairman Vijay Darda expressed concern over the incoherent administration of the BJP at the Centre, leading to a deterioration in conditions in all sectors and which in turn could trigger a social crisis. He emphasised the urgent need for an alternative leadership in national politics to initiate measures and address issues that were tarnishing the nation’s image at the global level.

Darda called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, where the duo discussed national politics, issues plaguing the country, the BJP’s rule and trendsetting development of Telangana among others, for about three hours. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s leadership during the Telangana movement and in leading a democratic and peaceful movement to achieve separate Statehood. He praised Chandrashekhar Rao for the latter’s exceptional commitment and good governance to develop Telangana as one of the top performing States within a short span and setting it as a role model for others.

The former MP opined that the emergence of a political leadership with such perseverance, courage, statesmanship and vision in contemporary politics from Telangana, was a good sign for the country. He felt that the Chief Minister’s leadership should not be confined to Telangana alone and invited the latter to play a prominent role in the national politics for qualitative development of the people of the country. “People of this country are waiting for an alternative leadership like that of K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he noted.

The Chief Minister thanked Darda and felicitated him with a shawl and a memento. Darda also presented his book ‘Ring Side’ to Rao.