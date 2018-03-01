KCR’s maiden tour to Adilabad a grand success

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:51 am

Adilabad/Mancherial: A few months ago when Adivasis and Lambadas were at loggerheads, opposition parties found fault with the TRS government for being silent on the burning issue.

But, the overwhelming response from all sections of society to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour to Adilabad and Mancherial districts has not elated cadres of the party, but also indicated support of public to the government’s schemes and decisions.

The ground of District Institute for Education and Training in Adilabad town, venue of Rao’s meeting with public representatives of the district, was packed to the brim. Not only followers of TRS, but local people also turned up in large numbers for the event, braving severe humid conditions and soaring temperatures.

Rao patiently listened to all the concerns of Adivasis leaders during his short break at Tirumala Thirupati Devastanam’s guesthouse after addressing the gathering in the meeting. He also showered a bouquet of sops for the district. He readily accepted all proposals put before forth by Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna.

In Mancherial, the Chief Minister spent quite some time meeting representatives of various organisations, including former Belllampalli MLA Gunda Mallesh. He inspected the residential quarters of coal miners and interacted with them to assess their living conditions. He allowed women of a colony to draw Thilakam on his forehead, setting aside security protocol. In order to interact more with miners, he sent back the helicopter to Hyderabad.

The chairs arranged at the sprawling Pragati Stadium of Srirampur were occupied by 3 pm even before Rao could arrive. The miners waited for over three hours. The streets of the tiny town were filled with participants. Traffic came to a standstill for over 30 minutes following the completion of the Chief Minister’s event, which was delayed by two-and-half hours.

“We never expected such a huge turnout for the Chief Minister’s maiden tour. We were a bit doubtful if the meeting would be a success or not. But, the response from the people was amazing. It surprised us and reflects their approval for the government’s welfare schemes and developmental activities,” a senior TRS leader said.