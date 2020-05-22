KCR’s new avatar promotes handloom weaves

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, whose speeches and Telangana dialect have already earned him fans, is now making style statements as well with his selection of ethnic wardrobe accessories.

The Chief Minister is of late turning up for press conferences and review meetings sporting a ‘kanduva’ or ‘sella’ wrapped around his neck and which he uses to cover the lower half of his face as well, instead of using a mask. Netizens, who were floored with the Chief Minister’s new ethnic avatar, have made this a trending topic on social media.

Rao, who had earlier addressed press conferences wearing face masks, switched over to the ethnic scarf from May 15, and since then, has been sporting ‘kanduvas’ of different hues. The tradition of wearing kanduvas or sellas, which is part of Telangana culture, was slowly slipping into oblivion, but KCR, who has earlier been making efforts to promote ethnic handloom and to help the State’s weaver community, is apparently infusing a lease of fresh life to the tradition.

As for the story behind the scarves, the simple but stylish accessories are coming in from Sircilla. It took some time for the moment to sink in for the Sircilla-based handloom weaving family when they received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), asking them to provide 1,600 kanduvas in three different colours (pink, red and green).

Guntuka Mallesham has been into the weaving business for the last 40 years. His sons Guntuka Sravan Kumar and Guntuka Koteshwar too joined their father and they have been working together under one roof to produce high-quality custom-made handloom cloths.

“We were extremely happy when we received the orders for 1,600 kanduvas from the CMO. Impressed by our work, Chief Minister KCR subsequently ordered another 2,500 kanduvas, which we are expecting to deliver soon,” says Mallesham.

