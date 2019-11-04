KCR’s offer to TSRTC workers yields results

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday to TSRTC workers to return to their duties before the midnight of November 5, appeared to have begun yielding some positive results on Sunday with reports from different parts of the State of some striking RTC workers approaching senior Corporation officials and expressing their willingness to rejoin duties.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC employees’ Joint Action Committee convener Aswathama Reddy called on the government to hold talks with the unions. He also said that once the demands of the striking unions are met, they were willing to dissolve the unions. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Aswathama Reddy, however, said that the strike was still on and the deadline set by the Chief Minister would not scare the employees. “There are some who are rejoining duties but it does not make any difference as the rest of us are still on strike”, he said.

Asad’s appeal

While opposition party leaders criticised the government for announcing privatisation of 5,100 routes and the deadline that was set for workers to return to duties, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged the striking workers to seriously consider the offer from the Chief Minister.

Elsewhere, RTC depot managers and senior officials in different districts said that while some workers met them and submitted letters stating they were ready to rejoin work without any preconditions, they were also receiving several inquiries from other striking RTC workers about the government’s offer to them to return to work.

Among those who sought to come back to work on Sunday were some drivers, conductors, supervisors and a mechanic. “We have also been reaching out to the workers and asking them to return,” a RTC official said. Even as the striking workers showed interest in the Chief Minister’s offer to keep their jobs, police department officials provided such workers adequate protection and warned other striking employees from using force or coercion to prevent those who want to return to work from doing so.

