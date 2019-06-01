KCR’s power prowess does it for Telangana

By | Published: 12:25 am

The State witnessed the biggest turn around in the power sector in the past four years. Be it the availability of power or the consumption, the improvement has been tremendous, becoming the only State in the country to supply 24×7 power to all sectors, including agriculture.

When the State was formed, the power deficit was 2,700 MW, and the demand for power was more in Telangana than in AP. With many industries and business establishments operating their businesses from Hyderabad, there was a need for 2,000 MW of power in the city alone. Similarly, there were around 23.40 lakh pumpsets in Telangana, which needed 3,500 MW power.

The State had taken up the power crisis as a challenge, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had embarked on a mission to increase its installed capacity to make the State power surplus. Attention was paid to bringing down losses in transmission. To get power supply from North India, an MoU was entered with Chhattisgarh and a dedicated PGCL line was established. New power production units were also set up to meet the demand.

Within six months, the State witnessed a marked improvement in the situation. The government has ensured that there are no power cuts since November 20, 2014. Line losses and supply loses have been reduced from 16.83 per cent to 15.98 per cent, respectively.

The State government had come up with plans to set up new power generation units to generate 28,000 MW. This includes 5,000 MW solar power. The budget allocations too were made accordingly. The government allocated Rs 3,600 crore to power sector in 2014-15, Rs 4,257 crore in 2015-2016, Rs 4,584 crore in 2016-17 , Rs 4,777 crore in 2017-18, and 5,940 crore in 2018-19.

As part of the efforts for stabilising power production capacity, some 1,800 MW was added to the installed capacity by completing the Bhupalapally Power Plant (600 MW) and the Singareni Power Plant at Bhupalapally (1,200 MW). With a number of generation units coming up in both thermal and hydel, the power generation capacity of the State witnessed a quantum jump from 7,778 MW to 16,503 MW.

GENCO is coming up with Yadadri ultra mega power (4,000 MW) plant at Damaracherla. Telangana is the first State to establish on its own a 4,000 MW ultra mega power plant. The works on Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (4×270 MW) are also going on at a brisk pace. The plant is expected to generate power to its full capacity this year.

The construction of KTPS 7th unit was completed in just 42 months adding another 800 MWs to the generation as well as the installed capacity. The plant works have commenced on January 1, 2015, and concluded on June 30, 2018.

Four departments of the power sector in Telangana — GENCO, TRANSCO and distribution wings like SPDCL and NPDCL. In all the wings, experienced heads were given the reigns to manage the power sector on their own. D

Prabhakar Rao, who has been associated with the sector for four decades in different capacities, was made CMD of TRANSCO and GENCO. To revamp the Telangana Electricity Board, The government had taken up a strategic plan of action with short-term, medium-term and long-term planning.

As part of the short-term plans, the focus was laid on improving internal capabilities, Plant Load Factor (PLF), preventing transmission losses, procuring power to mitigate crisis from available States. Some 2,000 MW power was procured signing short-term understandings besides entering into an MOU with Chhattisgarh for 1,000 MW.

With an objective of producing 28,000 MW electricity, new power plants are being established. With 99.90% of transmission availability achieved, the State has crossed the country’s average numbers. New substations and power transformers were installed besides laying fresh new lines.

Telangana has topped the list of States in terms of per capita power consumption. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in its 2017-18 report, announced the progress of different States in terms of their development in the power sector.

During 2017-18, some 60,237 million units of power has been utilised. After the formation of the State, per capita consumption has gone up by 59.32 per cent. During 2013-14, in Telangana, per capita power utilisation was 1,084 units and by 2017-18, it reached 1,727 units.

By supplying 24-hour free power to agriculture and all other sectors, Telangana could achieve such growth. Industries have been working in three shifts, following which the State witnessed an 11.94-per cent growth in gross demand.

