KCR’s vision on green drive will serve as model to country: Jagdish Reddy

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visionary initiative on mass plantation across the State would serve as a model for the entire country, and exuded confidence that with the success of Haritha Haram will come good rains.

Launching a Kisan Mela jointly organized by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Agriculture department on conservation of water under Jal Shakthi Abhiyan at Nemmikal village of Athmakur(S) mandal in the district.

“We should not consider tree plantation and water conservation as two different issues since they are inter-dependent. Plantation will protect the environment and ensure ecological balance, which are key factors to ensure good rains in any area,” the Minister said.

He said that the efforts of the Chief Minister to improve green cover in the State would remain in history forever.

Chief Minister has launched afforestation programme “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram(TKHH)” near Gundrampally in Nalgonda district about four years back and TKHH was continuing as a mission across the State. More forest area and green cover would ensure good rainfall, which would help us in providing irrigation facilities to agriculture, he added.

Underscoring the need to take up planting en-mass in remote areas and villages, the Minister said that special care will be taken up for the survival of saplings. It would also create a healthy atmosphere in towns and villages by reducing the pollution levels.

Pointing out at the State government initiatives to raise awareness among people on conservation of water, he said that the organisations like Krishi Vignana Kendram should strive to create awareness with farmers and involve them in the mission of water conservation.

The State government has also succeeded in completing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in a record time. With this, 50 lakh ayacut area will be stabilized in state, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Venkatanarayana also attended the programme.

