KCR’s vision is to plant one crore saplings every year

By | Published: 2:58 pm 3:05 pm

Hyderabad: Green Challenge is the extension of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s flagship programme “Telangana Ku Harithaharam” said Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The minister has planted three saplings near the minister’s quarters along with New Zealand MP Priyanka Radhakrishnan. The New Zealand MP in turn nominated fellow MP Michael Wood, her friends in India Kalyan kasuganti and Sunitha Vijay Khosla.

Later, Niranjan Reddy said that every year one crore plants will be planted and will be protected to develop forests that include human habitations. “This green cover is not just meant for Telangana but for the whole environment,” he said. He said that Green Challenge initiated by MP J. Santosh Kumar will play a very important role at a time the whole world is facing Climate change.

Legislator Ganesh Gupta, TRS NRI leader Mahesh Bigala and State Wildlife Protection Board member Kishor Goud and others also participation in the tree plantation challenge.