Kedar, Naik spoil Hyderabad’s party

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: It was heartbreaking loss yet again for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament as the Ambati Rayudu’s men succumbed to a six-wicket loss in the penultimate ball of the match against Maharashtra at GSSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Thursday.

Requiring 18 runs from the last over bowled by an in-form Mohammed Siraj who bagged three wickets, Maharashtra batsmen NS Naik (20 not out) struck two crucial sixes to steer Maharashtra home and gain four vital points. With Hyderabad suffering their third loss in five matches, their prospects of qualifying into the next round hangs in limbo.

Earlier, B Sandeep continued his good show with the bat, slamming an unbeaten 55 off 31 balls with four sixes to lift the run rate. Opener Tanmay Agarwal (28) and Himalay Agarwal (34) also chipped in as Hyderabad posted a decent 163/5 in 20 overs.

Maharashtra lost their dangerous opener Rituraj Gaikwad early before Indian ODI specialist Kedar Jadhav (68) and NS Shaikh (34) joined the crease and did the rescue operation. The duo added a valuable 95 runs for the third wicket as Maharashtra edged closer to victory. However, Siraj struck twin blows in the 18th over, dismissing Kedar and Shaikh to keep Hyderabad ahead.

However, Naik spoiled Hyderabad’s party with his twin blows. Hyderabad will next meet Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.