Kee: Interesting plot but core is lost

Siddharth (Jiiva) is a student and an expert computer hacker. He makes simple viruses to know people’s secrets to either manipulate them for his benefit or (in case of women) find ways to woo them. He uses his abilities to woo Vandana (Anaika Soti). Parallel to this, there’s a Blue Whale kind of a scenario where people are forced to perform acts of violence by an anonymous group of hackers. Who are they? Why are they doing it? How does Siddharth fit into the scheme of things? All this forms the plot of this wannabe psychological thriller.

This is a film that explores humanity’s vulnerability when it comes to technology and how easy it is to play on secrets and emotional weaknesses to manipulate someone into doing ghastly acts. It is an interesting theme but the core is lost in the commercial aspects the film-maker put in the film. The negative aspect of technology is something that has been the plot centre in many films and books and most of the successful ones just stuck to that. This film fails at that and also in how it portrays the protagonist with respect to the theme. For instance, if the protagonist is being shown as an expert hacker, then there’s no point in showing him shaking a leg to mass numbers or trying to woo a girl by cyber-stalking. Creepiness is passed off as charming in this movie that throws logic into the trash can. Add to this the unnecessary father-son sentiment scenes, pointless slapstick sidekick, a love story randomly thrown in the midst of a thrilling plot and it ruins what could potentially have been a nail-bite-inducing thriller.

Also, the plot tries to be non-linear and abstract but somewhere along the line, manages to thoroughly lose the viewer’s attention as it gets very confusing, at times seeming to need meticulous note-taking to make sense of what’s going on. And anyone who has watched Hollywood hacker films and serials will experience a watered-down version of those with some scenes and themes being blatant rip-offs.

The camerawork, especially the angles are the saving grace of the film apart from Jiiva and Govind’s performances as they shine well in their roles as a cheerful, young protagonist and as a brooding, evil antagonist. Anaika Soti also does a good job in her role though it seems a little over the top at times. As to why Nikki Galrani is even in the film is a mystery. The film also fails to utilise veteran actors Rajendra Prasad and Suhasini to their maximum and just reduces their performances to delivering a few emotional dialogues and some punch-lines.

