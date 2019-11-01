Keen on mother and child health, Kamareddy Collector to officials

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Kamareddy: Medical and health department officials should take special care on mother and child health and supervise their health said Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana.

On Friday the Collector conducted review on medical and health department, in the part of it conducted review on mother and child health. At the occasion Collector Satyanarayana said that officials should keenly observe the mother and child health and provide health services to protect their health, conduct special camps on Monday and Friday; provide better health services to avoid mother deaths.

He said that trainee Collector Venkatesh Doter appointed as special officer to supervise medical and health department in Kamareddy district and visit PHC’s, Community health centers, health camps.

Collector suggested that every month conduct hospital development committee meetings and discuss on improvement of health services. Special officer Venkatesh Dhotre, Superintendent of Police N Swetha, DMHO Dr Chandrashekhar, Deputy DMHO Dr Shobha Rani and Medical and health officials participated.

