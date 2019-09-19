Keen to restore the old glory of Hyd cricket: Azhar

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said his biggest task was to restore the old glory of Hyderabad cricket.

Speaking after filing his nomination to the post of president for the September 27, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections, Azharuddin said the game suffered a lot in the past three years. “We have to do something to restore the past glory. We have so much of talent here and at one point of time we had six to seven players in the Indian team. But we hardly have any players in the national squad now. It is more disappointing that there are no players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and also in the IPL teams,’’ he said.

Azharuddin said he never expected to run for the post of president, but the circumstances forced him to contest the elections. “There was not much of cricket with no proper conduct of league matches. Cricket will be given top priority. If anyone asks me what I will do then I would say it will be cricket, cricket and cricket. The welfare of the secretaries is also important. Their inputs are very important for me as they are the people, who are on the ground and they have the teams and players. I would appreciate if they come and inform me about the problems.’’

He also emphasised on districts cricket. “For me, district cricket is also very important because we need to promote the game in a big way. We have a lot of talent in districts and unfortunately it has been neglected in the past. I would like to correct these measures. I knew there were many districts cricketers who could have played who were overlooked. I want to do something as the real talent comes from these places.’’

The former elegant batsman was all praise for former chief election commissioner VS Sampath in his role as electoral officer for the elections. “He is more organised and very warm. I would say he is Sunil Gavaskar of Election Commission. He has loads of experience and knows exactly what to do,’’ said Azharuddin.

Saying he was excited about the elections, Azharuddin promised to revive cricket at Gymkhana. “We had a good academy at Gymkhana, but there is not much of activity now. The ground is meant for cricketers and it is sad to see cricketers are being prohibited to enter the ground. I played a lot of cricket in Gymkhana. In fact, I’m keen that cricket is also played at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, which was once the hub of cricket in the past. Since we have the new stadium at Uppal, I would like to see more cricket at Lal Bahadur Stadium also.’’

Azharuddin pointed that one of the priorities will be to restructure the league cricket. “We would like to see our cricketers playing a good number of games before the domestic season.’’

He stressed on a clean administration in HCA. “We would like the HCA get the funds from BCCI once the elections are over. There is no dearth of funds in BCCI now, but we have to channelise it.”

