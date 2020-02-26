Keep aside smartphones, monitor works: GHMC Commissioner to officials

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday asked the officials to take a break from their smartphones, except for important calls, while travelling in the city and instead observe the various ongoing development works.

At a meeting with senior officials including additional and zonal commissioners, he wanted them to monitor works related to sanitation, lighting, water leakages and potholes on the roads and alert officers concerned for rectification of the same. “If we observe the situation, we get an idea as to how the city is and what best we can do to improve the facilities for citizens,” he told them.

At the meeting, Lokesh Kumar held discussions with senior officials on Illiterate Survey, Beggars Survey-Rehabilitation, Basthi Dawakhanas, modern toilets, protection and beautification of lakes, new roads in peripheral areas, sanitation and desilting of nalas.

He asked the officials to observe the activities of beggars at important junctions, religious places and on important roads for four to five days and make arrangements to shift them to the night shelters. They were asked to convene meetings with the committees of NGOs, agencies and take their help.

The Commissioner directed officials to provide food, shelter, newspapers and television to the beggars at night shelters. The task of rehabilitation of beggars would be given to the old age homes and orphan homes based on their performance.

The GHMC as per government instructions is setting up 300 Basthi Dawakahanas. At present 122 were functioning and another 40 were ready. Also, it has been proposed to set up 3,000 modern toilets in the city, 500 in each zone, and 1,661 locations were already identified.

The Commissioner said the civic body had identified 185 lakes and steps were being taken to protect them with fencing and bringing back into its full capacity utilisation apart from providing lighting, watch tower, security and surveillance cameras.

EVDM Director Viswajeet Kampati, Additional Commissioners J Shankaraiah, Jayaraj Kennedy, B Santosh and Priyanka Ala, Zonal Commissioners Pravinya, V Mamatha, N Ravikiran, B Srinivas Reddy, Updender Reddy, Ashok Samrat and chief engineer Ziauddin attended the meeting.

