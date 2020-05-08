6.3 lakh tonne fertilisers available in Telangana: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 7:05 pm 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: With the Vanakalam (Kharif) 2020-21 crop cultivation all set to begin, the State government made available about 6.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers including 2.68 lakh tonnes of urea, for farmers in the State.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to keep buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes urea and one lakh tonnes of other fertilisers available by May end.

In a review meeting with the officials at HACA Bhavan here on Friday, Niranjan Reddy asked the officials to learn lessons from the past experiences and procure fertilisers in advance to avoid any shortage during peak days of cultivation. He instructed them to consult the railway authoirities immediately to book necessary railway rakes and get rake points sanctioned for transportation and supply of fertilisers. He asserted that arrangements should be made to unload fertiliser stocks at rake points in less than 24 hours after their arrival.

Keeping in view of the ongoing lockdown, the officials were directed to keep buffer stocks available at the point of sale for the convenience of farmers. Urea supply of about 35,000 tonnes towards April quota and another 1.6 lakh tonnes towards May quota, are yet to arrive in the State.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture G Janardhan Reddy along with officials from TS Markfed, TS Agros, Railways, representatives of fertiliser companies and handling agents, were also present.

