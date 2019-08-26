By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: The country is in the grip of an economic slowdown and Telangana’s proposed budget should carefully weigh the current financial situation and be prepared accordingly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He instructed officials that the State’s annual budget should take into consideration the downturn in the country’s economy. “This slowdown has affected all States in the country. It has also impacted all sectors of the economy. In this present context, the State Budget should be prepared taking into consideration the current situation and should be a realistic one,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, however, made it clear that stress must be on welfare and agriculture sectors in the budget, which should also ensure adequate allocations for other sectors.

The Chief Minister’s instructions were issued at a meeting on budget preparation at Pragati Bhavan on Monday. The meeting will also continue on Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The government, which presented a vote-on-account budget for 2019-20 in March, will present a full-fledged one in the Assembly soon. Once the budget details are finalised, these will be placed before the State Cabinet for approval, following which a session of the State Legislature will be called for budget presentation, the Chief Minister said.

Monday’s meeting was attended by State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister MS Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance Department Rama Krishna Rao and other senior officials of the Finance Department.

